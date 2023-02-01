Kitchener Rangers get stung by Sarnia, potato night totals announced

The Kitchener Rangers were looking to pick up a victory at the Aud on Tuesday against Sarnia.

Filip Mesar started Kitchener off hot, but it was all downhill from there for the blue shirts.

The Sting picked up the 5-1 victory over the Rangers, who now sit second last in their division with a 19-22-2 record.

The Rangers also announced the totals from their 27th annual Don Cameron Potato Night.

The team say over 2,750 pounds of spuds and $4,600 in cash donations were collected last Friday night in memory of the late radio announcer.

The food and funds will be donated to the House of Friendship.