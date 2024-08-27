Kitchener Rangers expected to 'have a young team again' as training camp wraps up

The Kitchener Rangers’ two-day training camp wrapped up Tuesday with a scrimmage among training camp participants.

Players were split up into Team Blue and Team White, which were made up of 39 players who were invited.

They included signed players, draft picks and free agents, and the scrimmages gave team staff a sense of what they’re working with before cuts are made.

“We’re missing quite a bit of points, but I think we’re going to have a hard working group,” said Jussi Ahokas, Kitchener Rangers head coach.

Hard work is something Ahokas knows his team will have to hang their hats on.

They’re preparing for a rebuild of sorts after some veteran players either left the league or were traded. But having young faces around the dressing room isn’t a concern.

“Everybody said we weren’t even going to make the playoffs last year. And we were supposed to have a young team. And we’re going to have a young team again,” said Ahokas, who added several of the players invited to the training camp were only 16-years-old.

Caribbean hockey experience

One player hoping to catch the coaching staff’s attention is Juan Copeland.

The 18-year-old has bounced around a couple of teams in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), and finished last season in the United States Hockey League after starting it with the London Knights.

“Obviously the hope is to get a spot and play here,” said Copeland.

He was born in the United States, but his family is from Puerto Rico. And something that could give him a shot at earning a spot is his international experience playing for Puerto Rico’s men’s hockey team.

Kitchener Rangers hold their annual training camp at The Aud on Aug. 27, 2024. (Spencer Turcotte/CTV News)

It’s not a place that’s high in the hockey ranks, or a team that has a history of many OHL or National Hockey League (NHL) players, so he’s used to the spotlight and pressure that comes with lacing up his skates for them.

“It’s definitely interesting. There’s not much hockey out there,” said Copeland. “There’s a little more expectations coming in as a guy who played at the highest level in junior hockey in that organization so far.”

A veteran presence

Someone looking to bring a veteran presence to the locker room is fourth-year defenceman Matthew Andonoviski.

“I’m hoping to bring a lot more leadership, kind of use my experiences when I was 16 and help the younger guys out,” said Andonovski.

With the start of the regular season more than four weeks away, it’s already becoming clear there will need to be a focus on mental toughness.

“I think it’s more of the underdog mentality. We don’t have the pressure on us that we’re going to win every night, but we’re going to come in every game knowing that we have a good shot,” said Andonovski .

The Rangers begin their season at home against the Erie Otters on Sept. 27.