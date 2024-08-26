Kitchener, Ont. woman celebrates turning 100 with her first birthday party

KITCHENER
    A Kitchener, Ont. woman tried something new to celebrate a century.

    Betty Eby had her first birthday party on Sunday as she turned 100 years old.

    When asked why she never had a party before, she laughed and said, “Because I’ve never been this old!”

    Four generations of Eby’s family came together at Steckle Farm in Kitchener to mark the major milestone.

    “She’s never had a birthday party, so we wanted to make it extremely huge for her. We rented this venue and there’s about 60 to 70 people coming,” granddaughter Kim Karges told CTV News.

    The celebration included birthday greetings from Governor General of Canada, Mary Simon and the British royal family.

    Looking back at the years, Eby had some advice. “Do whatever you want to do yourself. Keep working hard all your life. Don’t depend on anybody else.”

