Kitchener neighbours shocked to learn they heard gunshots amid Victoria Day fireworks
Waterloo regional police say evidence of gunfire found in McLennan Park in Kitchener is connected to another shooting in the nearby area of Windflower Drive and Windflower Crescent. Both incidents took place Monday night on Victoria Day.
People who live in the area say it’s unusual and scary.
“Monday night about 10 p.m. because it’s a hot day, I open my window – I hear ‘bang-bang’ about twice,” said Thong Vo, who lives in the neighbourhood. “After that I look at the sky and thought ‘maybe it's a firecracker’ and after that, I hear nothing.”
Tanay Kashyav also heard it. He was taking out the trash on Monday night around 10:20 p.m. when he said he saw two males dressed in black.
“They shot off something that resembled a firework, it didn't really sound like a gun,” said Kashyav.
The sound of fireworks was expected on the Victoria Day holiday, so to find out what they heard was a gunshot is unsettling for people who live nearby.
"I was really really surprised to hear that because I’ve lived here many years,” said Kashyav. “I never heard a gunshot before. I heard fireworks, but never heard a gunshot before."
Police vehicles are seen at McLennan Park in Kitchener on May 24, 2022.
In a media release, Waterloo regional police said they were called to the area of Windflower Drive and Windflower Crescent for a report of damage at a home around 8:15 a.m. on Tuesday.
Inside, officers found damage to an interior wall and couch that was determined to have been caused by bullets.
Police also searched McLennan Park and found evidence that a firearm had been discharged there.
Police determined shots were fired at the park sometime between 10 p.m. on Monday and 12 a.m. on Tuesday as a group of people set off fireworks.
A short time later, a second set of shots were fired at a home in the area of Windflower Drive and Windflower Crescent.
“It’s kind of scary and stressful,” said Kashyav.
Vo said he feels “unsafe.”
Police believe the two incidents are related and were targeted shootings.
No injuries have been reported.
Police are asking anyone with information or surveillance footage to contact them.
