Kitchener man wanted in St. Catharines assault
Police are looking for four suspects, including a Kitchener man, after a male in St. Catharines was taken to hospital with life threatening injuries.
Niagara regional police were called to the St. Paul Street and James Street area of downtown St. Catharines just after midnight on March 24.
Investigators say a fight broke out inside a nearby establishment and a victim was assaulted by multiple people.
The victim was taken to an out of region hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police arrested a 31 year-old man on April 11, but they are still looking for four other suspects.
Police are looking for 30 year-old Jacob Davis of Kitchener, 32 year-old Ricardo Tabora of Toronto, and 29 year-old Brooklyn Mayer of St. Catharines. Investigators released the photo of one other person they are trying to identify.
Davis, Tabora, and Mayer are all wanted on aggravated assault charges.
Niagara Regional Police Service released photos of three men wanted after an aggravated assault in St. Catharines. (Courtesy: Niagara Regional Police Service)
Davis is described as a 5’6” Indigenous man with brown eyes, brown hair, and a beard. He has a ‘Six Nations’ tattoo on his right hand.
Tabora is described as a 5’8” Latino man with a medium build, black hair, brown eyes, and a beard.
Mayer is described as a 5’9” white man with a medium build, brown hair, and hazel eyes.
Police described the unknown suspect as a man with a heavy build and a grey and brown beard. He was wearing black jeans, red and black running shoes, a black hoodie, a black t-shirt, and black baseball cap.
Niagara Regional Police Service released a photo of a suspect they are trying to identify after an aggravated assault in St. Catharines. (Courtesy: Niagara Regional Police Service)
Niagara Regional Police Service released photos of an unknown suspect following an aggravated assault in St. Catharines. (Courtesy: Niagara Regional Police Service)
