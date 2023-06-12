Jamal Murray of Kitchener, Ont. becomes ninth Canadian to win NBA title

Jamal Murray has joined a short list of Canadians who have won a National Basketball Association (NBA) title.

On Monday night, the 26-year-old from Kitchener, Ont. became the ninth Canadian to ever win the NBA championship after his team, the Denver Nuggets, bested the Miami Heat in game 5.

The final score was 94-89 for the Nuggets.

Denver also won its first championship title in franchise history.

HOMETOWN HERO

When asked about his hometown watch parties during a May 30th press conference, Murray smiled and pumped his fist in the air.

"I've had a lot of friends text me about the watch parties or them just gathering around," he said. "The support's been crazy back home. That means a lot, especially from a small town like Kitchener."

Murray added that he can’t wait to return home.

"Just excited for that town, I'll be back there in the summer to see all my friends and family," he said. "No one from Kitchener has ever made it this far, so it's nice to be a pioneer in that sense."

BASKETBALL CAREER

According to his NBA profile, Murray committed to the University of Kentucky in 2015 where he stayed for one year.

In April 2016, Murray declared for the NBA draft, forgoing his final three years of college eligibility.

Murray’s high school coach said he was shocked the NBA player was able to recover from a torn ACL injury he suffered last season.

“Little bit shocked he has come back this quickly, but it’s not in doubt with what he can do and what he’s done in the past. This is what Jamal does,” Tolly Henderson, Murray’s coach at Grand River Collegiate Institute, said.

“It’s super exciting, this whole process, I’d say the last three months, has been amazing.”

Murray joins the exclusive list of Canadians who have won an NBA title, including Steve Nash, Chris Boucher and Bill Wennington.

Canadian Andrew Wiggins joined the list last year when the Golden State Warriors defeated the Boston Celtics.

WHAT IS MURRAY LIKE?

A former classmate described Murray as an amazing friend and an amazing player on the court.

“He was always training hard, always took time to say hi to everyone, even if he didn’t know you he always brought you in for a basketball game and let you shoot around,” said Stefan Lazic, his former classmate at Grand River Collegiate Institute.

“He’s a hilarious guy, knows how to make you smile, but also knows how to play basketball really well. We’re rooting for him and hope he brings it home so we can celebrate with him.”

Lazic said he thinks Murray is handling the pressure really well, noting that when growing up Murray was the person who had to take the game-winning shot and he handled it with no issues.

“It’s just like another game in the backyard at Stanley Park Community Centre,” he added.