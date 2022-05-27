J. Cole makes Canadian basketball debut in game against Guelph

Basketball and hip hop collided in the Royal City Thursday night.

Rap icon J. Cole suited up for the Scarborough Shooting Stars as fans packed the Sleeman Centre for the Guelph Nighthawks' home opener.

"It feels great, honestly it feels amazing having him here," said Deison Chang. "We're happy to host him."

Cole started on the bench, entered the game later into the first quarter, and was greeted by cheers and a few boos.

The 37-year-old rapper scored a three pointer for the Shooting Stars, but it wasn't enough to help his team secure the win.

The Guelph Nighthawks ended up winning the game 89-80 and spoiled J. Cole's Canadian Elite Basketball League debut.

"I came because I'm a big fan of J. Cole and I'm a big fan of basketball," said Chiara Marin. "I just really wanted to see him play basketball."

Fellow rapper Drake gave Cole a shout out by posting a photo on his Instagram.

J. Cole was also trending on Twitter for most of the night.