CN Rail is investigating, after a train derailment in Paris Monday night.

Brant County OPP were called to the scene at Market and Railway Streets around 9 p.m.

Officials stayed on scene to assist with traffic, while CN took over the investigation.

CN Rail says three cars went off the tracks in the derailment.

No one was hurt.

No fires, or dangerous goods were involved in the incident.

Residents in the area recall hearing a loud noise.

“All of a sudden, I heard this loud bang,” says Robert Pottruff. “It was a loud boom, there were people who told me their houses shook,” he adds.

Mackey Fergus, who lives nearby, says he was one of the first people in the area after the train derailed.

“A couple friends and I were walking by,” Fergus recalls. “We saw the train was stopped on the train tracks, and we saw the two cars were crumpled over on the tracks,” he adds.

VIA Rail tells CTV some of their passengers travelling Monday evening experienced delays as a result of the derailment.

The road is closed, as the investigation continues.