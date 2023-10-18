'It's terrible': Community on edge after woman found dead in Guelph motel

Guelph police are investigating a homicide after a woman was found dead at a motel over the weekend.

Police say staff at the Wayfare Motel on Woodlawn Road West called 911 just before 11 a.m. Sunday.

“I don’t know if they entered the room or if they could see from outside but they were the ones certainly that called,” said Guelph police spokesperson Scott Tracey.

When officers arrived, they found the body of a woman in her 50s. No more details were given about but police said they don’t believe she was local.

A post-mortem was done and the cause of death was ruled a homicide.

Officers have remained on scene since Sunday and detectives are canvassing the area as the investigation continues.

“It is concerning – not only to the community but to the police service of course,” Tracey said. “We will do whatever we can do figure out what happened here and who is responsible and bring that person to justice.”

Police said there is no threat to the community, but one business owner nearby said he can’t help but feel uneasy.

“It's terrible. You don't like to hear about it happening to somebody,” said Dan Mccallum, the owner of Younique Scrapbook Store, right next to Wayfare Motel.

Mccallum said this isn’t the first time he’s seen police activity at the motel since he opened his store about three years ago.

“Sometimes weekly, sometimes multiple times during the week,” he said.

Mccallum said he’s tightened up security because of it.

“I've had to install cameras. There's cameras on the outside of the building as well. That's just to protect ourselves,” he said.