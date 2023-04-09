'It’s never going to get cheaper': LRT expansion into Cambridge will cost a lot more than projected

Connecting Waterloo region’s light rail transit (LRT) to downtown Cambridge will cost much more than originally planned.

The estimated total now sits at $4.463 billion dollars – nearly triple the previously projected price tag.

The preferred ION route, which was endorsed by Region of Waterloo council in 2019, would see a 17.5 kilometre extension from Fairway Station to Cambridge’s downtown core.

“That includes the cost to build, the cost to plan, the cost to design, property [and] vehicles,” said Matthew O’Neil, the manager of rapid transit. “It’s basically an all-in capital cost.”

Staff explored shortened LRT routes that would end at Pinebush Road and Hespeler Road, as well as one that would end at the Delta intersection.

The Ministry of Transportation expects options as part of its business case.

In October 2019, the projected cost for the LRT expansion was $1.4 billion.

“I guess the big question here is the $4.463 billion, that’s a lot of money,” said regional councillor Pam Wolf. “Do we think the provincial and federal government are going to fund this?”

Waterloo region will have to wait for that answer.

Regional councillor Chantal Huinink also points out that the shortest ION route is still more than half the cost of the longest route.

“I’m of the mindset that if we’re going to go into this we should go all the way – literally and figuratively,” she said.

Other regional councillors, however, aren’t on board.

“No government is going to give $4.463 billion to Cambridge to run an LRT,” said Doug Craig, who was also Cambridge’s former mayor.

He feels the plan and price tag are just not feasible.

“Let’s be honest about it,” said Craig. “The people of Cambridge need to hear that. And they need to hear what the next steps are.”

CTV News got reaction from some Cambridge residents.

One called the projected cost “outrageous,” adding “I can’t fathom that.”

“It’s never going to get cheaper,” said another. “If it need to be done, it needs to be done.”

The region expects to finish its business case for the LRT expansion next year.