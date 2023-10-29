‘It blew me away’: Guelph, Ont. woman wins big at balloon design competition

A Guelph business owner is blowing up internationally for her creative balloon creations.

Tess DeMarco has won the Balloon Designer of The Year award in the Netherlands and now she plans to use her new credentials for a bigger purpose.

"It blew me away, being voted is huge," DeMarco told CTV News.

The award was presented at Nozzle Up, a convention and competition put on by balloon manufacturer Sempertex every two years.

"It was a combination of convention and competition so I learned a lot but then we had to submit a portfolio in advance,” she said.

More than 200 balloon designers from around the world attended the event so when her name was announced for the Balloon Designer of the Year award, DeMarco was stunned.

"It was such a huge shock! The level of competitor’s skills there are beyond anything I've ever seen."

But, balloon designing wasn’t always in the cards for the Guelphite. DeMarco owned her own floral shop in Hawaii. When she moved to Guelph, she didn’t want to compete with other florists in the area.

Then when the pandemic hit, she decided it was time to do something new.

"So I was bored and with my flower shop, I had done a few little balloons, nothing to this degree and I'm like 'oh I'll just throw up on Facebook some designs and see where we go' and it has taken off."

After over three successful years with her business, known as Looney Ballooney Designs, this was her first time entering herself into a competition.

"You know, when we announced that I was going to go do this, the support coming in was overwhelming, absolutely overwhelming and I just want to say thank you.”

DeMarco won her title for three portfolio submissions including a table centrepiece, a Paw Patrol twister design and a large installation.

While her design popped off in Europe, DeMarco isn’t finished making moves in the balloon industry. With her new credentials and experience, she aims to mentor other balloon designers and teach classes in Guelph.

"How these go together and what to do with them, that's what I am doing so we're launching what’s called The Looney Ballooney Learning Centre and we're launching that soon."