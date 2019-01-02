

An internal investigation is underway by Waterloo Region EMS after reports that an ambulance may have been dispatched to the wrong address.

A source tells CTV that a 911 call was made from an address in St. Jacobs on Dec. 23, but an ambulance was sent to the wrong location.

According to the source, at some point, the patient didn’t have any vital signs.

The source says dispatchers couldn’t figure out the patient’s location because they don’t have the proper system to locate callers.

The province moved the Cambridge dispatch centre to Hamilton in December.

At the time, the union told CTV News a memo sent to dispatchers indicated the special technology used to locate callers in distress wouldn’t be ready at the Hamilton site for as long as two months.

They warned there could be delays in response times.

In a statement on Jan. 2, the Ministry of Health maintained its position that there has been no impact to 911 services in Waterloo-Wellington.

The dispatcher will send the closest available ambulance and provide the caller with first aid instruction before paramedics arrive.

As for the call on Dec. 23, the Chief of Paramedic Services for Waterloo Region says in a statement, “Paramedic Services is aware of the situation and has concerns surrounding the circumstances. We have opened an internal investigation into this matter.”

Because it is an open investigation, they would not offer further comment.

At this time, it is unclear how the call ended or what happened to the patient.

With reporting from Daryl Morris.