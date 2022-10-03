Injured migrant farmworkers fight for fair compensation from WSIB

A group of injured migrant farmworkers is demanding action from the Workplace and Safety Insurance Board (WSIB) at a community delegation in Kitchener on Monday afternoon.

In an open letter, the group Justice for Migrant Workers, made up of injured migrant farmworkers and allies, said it is fighting for fair compensation and respect from the WSIB.

The injured migrants workers, formerly employed by Canada’s temporary worker program, believe there are systemic issues in the workers' compensation system in Ontario and across Canada.

“The WSIB in Ontario does not treat us like we are human. There are power differences between us as workers and our bosses. The system is set up for the bosses, not for us. Our voices are not taken seriously,” the letter said.

The group listed their demands:

WSIB must stop the practice of deeming migrant farmworkers and cutting wage loss benefits

WSIB must support Spanish-speaking and non-English-speaking injured migrant workers

WSIB must support workers who choose to stay in Canada for treatment

No more deaths and injuries for migrant farmworkers

Return the WSIB surplus to injured workers

Permanent immigration status for all

The WSIB responded to CTV News addressing the demands.

“Should a migrant worker be unable to return to their pre-injury position in the agricultural sector but be able to return to an alternate suitable occupation in Ontario, they are provided with loss of earnings benefits for an additional 12-week period, which is the equivalent of job search training (2 weeks) and employment placement services (10 weeks),” said Christine Arnott the Public Affairs Manager with WSIB in one part of the emailed statement. “Where appropriate, we would pay partial loss of earnings benefits if their pre-accident wages are not restored. If a migrant worker is not able to return to work in any capacity, full loss of earnings benefits would continue no matter where they reside.”

CTV News will have coverage of the group’s press conference on our 6 p.m. newscast and this story will be updated.