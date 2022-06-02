Independent candidate Bobbi Ann Brady elected Haldimand-Norfolk

An Independent candidate, with the support of a former long-time Progressive Conservative MPP, has been elected in Haldimand-Norfolk.

CTV News’ Decision Desk has declared Bobbi Ann Brady has won the riding, becoming the only Independent MPP in the legislature.

The riding was previously held by PC Toby Barrett who announced he would not be seeking an eighth term in April. Instead of backing new PC candidate Ken Hewitt, Barrett threw his support to Brady, who was his former executive assistant while he was MPP.

Hewitt stepped down from his duties as Haldimand’s mayor during the campaign, but he was not required to resign.

With all the polls tallied, Brady had 35 per cent of the vote. Hewitt had 30.5 per cent.