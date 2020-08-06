KITCHENER -- A collision in Kitchener's Wilson Park area on Thursday night was blamed for a power outage affecting nearly 2,000 customers.

Police responded to the crash at the intersection of Wilson Avenue and Franklin Street in front of Wilson Avenue Public School shortly after 9:30 p.m.

They say the driver of a vehicle lost control, hit and knocked down a hydro pole, and then crash into the corner of a home.

It also appeared that the vehicle went through a fence as well.Hydro pole

A 63-year-old Kitchener man was arrested and charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle.

Regional police are asking anyone who may have witnesses the crash to call them.

Kitchener Wilmot Hydro reported an outage affecting 1,995 customers in the area, listing the cause on its website as a “motor vehicle collision.”

On Friday morning, the site was reporting no outages.

The affected neighbourhoods include Kingsdale and Vanier.

Emergency crews remained at the scene late Thursday night.