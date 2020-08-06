KITCHENER -- A collision in Kitchener's Wilson Park area on Thursday night was blamed for a power outage affecting nearly 2,000 customers.

Police responded to the crash at the intersection of Wilson Avenue and Franklin Street in front of Wilson Avenue Public School shortly after 9:30 p.m.

They say the driver of a vehicle lost control, hit and knocked down a hydro pole, and then crash into the corner of a home.

It also appeared that the vehicle went through a fence as well.

A 63-year-old Kitchener man was arrested and charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle.

Regional police are asking anyone who may have witnesses the crash to call them.

Kitchener Wilmot Hydro reported an outage affecting 1,995 customers in the area, listing the cause on its website as a “motor vehicle collision.”

Power has been restored to more than 1,600 customers impacted by tonight's outage in #Kitchener. Crews continue to work to get power restored to the remaining customers still out. The ETR for customers still affected is 12:45 a.m. Thanks for your patience. https://t.co/d8uZsPF2re — KWHydro (@KWHydro) August 7, 2020

On Friday morning, the site was reporting no outages.

The affected neighbourhoods include Kingsdale and Vanier.

Emergency crews remained at the scene late Thursday night.