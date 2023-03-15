Iconic New Hamburg waterwheel removed, replacement coming soon

A New Hamburg landmark is getting a facelift as the old wooden waterwheel at William Scott Park is being taken apart.

A new, steel water wheel will replace the wooden waterwheel – which officials say was starting to show its age.

On Wednesday, Joe Figliomeni, chair of the Board of Trade's Waterwheel Committee, said the waterwheel was being removed.

“We have been working on this plan since 2020 when we discovered that the old waterwheel is past its prime – over 30-years-old. We have been fundraising for the last couple of years and with an additional government grant, we have built a new steel waterwheel,” Figliomeni said in an email to CTV News Kitchener.

Due to the wheel being located on a flood plain, the steel replacement assembly and installation is unknown due to weather.

First built by the New Hamburg Trade Board in 1990, the waterwheel has started showing its age recently and even stopped rotating few years ago.

In 2021, Figliomeni estimated the cost of upgrading the waterwheel between $200,000 and $300,000.