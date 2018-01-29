

CTV Kitchener





A trio of incidents in the last few days have police reminding people to avoid ice near open water.

Last Thursday, police were contacted after a bystander noticed four children pushing a picnic table across ice on a pond in Waterford.

Officers responded, found the children and warned them about the danger of walking on ice during warm weather.

“This was an extremely dangerous situation that could have had deadly consequences,” Norfolk County OPP interim detachment commander Lisa Anderson said in a press release.

The most dangerous incident occurred Sunday morning, when several people fell through ice while walking to an ice fishing hut on Lake Erie near St. William.

Everyone who fell through the ice was able to get back to shore safely.

Sunday afternoon, Woodstock police and firefighters were called to Southside Park where an eight-year-old boy was seen walking on ice near open water.

Although emergency crews searched the area, the boy was not found. Police believe he left the park before they arrived.

Police say anyone thinking about going onto iced-over waterways should carry signaling devices and a fully-charged phone, as well as survival supplies.