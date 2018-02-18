

CTV Kitchener





Ice fishing operations at Belwood Lake reservoir, Shade’s Mills and Pinehurst Lake were cancelled Sunday.

With the weather expected to warm up over the next few days there's concern about the stability of the ice.

The Grand River Conservation Authority is advising everyone to stay away from waterways and frozen bodies of water.

They’ve also cancelled the Ice Fishing Day scheduled for Monday at Pinehurst Lake Park.

The GRCA has issued flood warnings for parts of the Grand River watershed, including the Blair and Preston areas of Cambridge, Gilkison Street in Brantford, and Cayuga.