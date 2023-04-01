Hundreds of performers take the ice for K-W Skating Club show

Members of the Kitchener Waterloo Skating Club were showing off their hard work.

The club hosted its Biennial Ice Show for friends and family for the first time since the pandemic began in Waterloo Saturday afternoon.

Over 200 performers took part in the spectacle, with some skaters as young as only four years old.

"I think it's very important for the community to just kind of see what we do and to see what skating brings on the ice and what the experience could be for their children if any of them are not in skating," said Anabelle Langlois-Hay, technical director of the club.

The second show took place at the Waterloo Rec Centre in the evening.