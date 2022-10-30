How will the possible education workers strike impact local schools?

With Ontario's education workers set to strike Friday if no deal is reached, how will their absence impact school boards in Waterloo region and Wellington County?

The union representing Ontario’s 55,000 custodians, early childhood educators, educational assistants and administrative staff in the province’s public, Catholic, English, and French school boards gave its five-day notice to strike on Sunday.

Job action could begin on Friday, if a new collective agreement isn’t negotiated with the provincial government.

In a Sunday statement, Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB) said the possible interruptions would not impact the day-to-day experiences of the students, schools, or transportation.

The Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) does not have any employees who work for WRDSB.

However, CUPE represents about 1,200 members of the Waterloo Catholic District School Board. CTV News has reached out for comment from the board.

In a Sunday statement, Upper Grand District School Board (UGDSB) says they have CUPE employees, are closely monitoring the talks, and are making contingency plans to keep schools open.

Education workers in Ontario have been without a contract since Aug. 31. Despite several rounds of talks, a new collective agreement has yet to be negotiated.