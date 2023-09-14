Homelessness in Waterloo Region could triple by 2028: Report

The number of people experiencing chronic homelessness in Waterloo Region has grown by 129 per cent since the beginning of 2020 and is on track to triple by 2028 unless urgent action is taken, a report to Waterloo regional council says.

Staff presented the findings at a committee meeting on Tuesday, as part of their plan to end chronic homelessness in the area.

Last August, council endorsed and directed staff to develop that plan.

“We committed to build a plan in the community for the community and by the community,” Peter Sweeney, commissioner of community services with the Region of Waterloo, told the meeting.

“What I’ve learned in the last year is that it’s really hard and it’s slow and takes a whole lot of kindness and compassion with difficult conversations.”

The report comes at a time when housing instability is affecting many within the region.

“Our system and community is being overwhelmed. Chronic homeless numbers have increased on average 28 per cent year over year since 2020,” said Ben Balfour of Overlap Associates, a consultancy who worked with staff on the report. “If this continues, we are on a trajectory to triple our chronic homelessness rate by 2028.”

The 100-page plan highlights the importance of integrating people with lived experience of homeless with those making the decisions affecting them.

“We have begun helping the system see itself,” said Balfour. “Having extremely frank conversations about the impact of our community values and systems, and where they are helping and where they are causing harm.”

“Relationship and trust development are key elements and reasons that we say ‘we are not there yet’,” he added.

Staff will be revisiting the topic at a November council meeting, when it’s expected they’ll make 2024 budget requests based on the plan’s recommendations.