Hold and secure called off at Tavistock Public School

KITCHENER -

OPP say Tavistock Public School was put into hold and secure Thursday afternoon after someone heard gunshots in the area.

The call came in around 2:30 p.m.

Officers determined that an individual had been doing target practice in a nearby field, southwest of the school.

They say there was no threat to public safety.

The hold and secure was lifted, though officers remained on scene as students went home for the day.