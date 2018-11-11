

CTV Kitchener





The last guests have checked out of the Waterloo Hotel.

The local landmark closed its doors for good Saturday.

The owners have not given a reason why the hotel has shut its doors.

A message on its website reads: “After more than three decades, the Waterloo Hotel will be closing its doors on November 10, 2018. The management would like to thank our valued guests, staff, and vendors for their patronage and partnership, which have contributed so meaningfully to the success of the 15 room Hotel over the years.”

Nirvona Soraya stayed at the hotel a few years ago and now works across the street.

She says she’s disappointed by the closure.

“It is obviously something that means a lot to the local people that are here and could be a sign of a little bit of gentrification.”

Some residents said they didn’t even know the King Street building even had a hotel.

Other businesses in the building say they aren’t affected by the hotel’s closure.