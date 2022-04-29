Highway 401 in Cambridge closed overnight Saturday for bridge demolition

Highway 401 in Cambridge closed overnight Saturday as crews demolished the Hespeler Road southbound bridge.

The closure between Hespeler Road and Townline Road began at 9 p.m. on Saturday April 30. The highway was set to reopen at 10 a.m. on Sunday May 1.

Crews started by removing the existing girders and bridge deck, followed by the pipes.

Finally they swept and cleaned the highway to prepare for reopening.

All traffic was be detoured and major delays were expected, the province said in a public notice. Motorists were advised to avoid the area.

Westbound traffic on the 401 was detoured through the Beaverdale Road-Queen Street West roundabout.

Eastbound traffic was detoured along Hespeler Road to Pinebush and then Townline.

The work is part of a multi-year project that will see Highway 401 through Cambridge widened from six lanes to 10 lanes.