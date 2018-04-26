

CTV Kitchener





For the second time in just over a month a controversial speaker event will not be going ahead as planned.

Organizer Lindsay Shepherd says the Faith Goldy speaking event will not be happening at the University of Waterloo anymore.

Shepherd says security costs are to blame saying in a tweet they could not afford the $28,500 cost for security that the university said they would have to cover.

$28,500 is the confirmed figure @UWaterloo said we would have to pay for security and police presence.



Apologies to everyone who was planning on attending, there is no way we can pay that. We are going to cancel the event. https://t.co/7dr5eYIIkU — Lindsay Shepherd (@NewWorldHominin) April 25, 2018

The event planned to feature Faith Goldy after the last event was derailed by a fire alarm at Wilfrid Laurier University.