Hidden camera found in Guelph home, man arrested
Police have arrested a 46-year-old Guelph man after a woman said she found a hidden camera and was hit with a bat several times.
Guelph police were called last Thursday regarding an incident that had taken place in a Speedvale Avenue West home.
A woman told police she had been staying with an acquaintance for a few days when she noticed a camera in the room where she was changing her clothes.
She said she confronted the homeowner and she was hit with a bat several times after a fight broke out. She told police her phone was also broken during the fight.
She was taken to hospital for treatment. Her injuries included a broken hand.
The man has been charged with assault causing bodily harm, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, mischief, and voyeurism.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
In a world first, king-size cigarettes in Canada must feature one of these warnings starting Tuesday
Tobacco manufacturers have until Tuesday to ensure every king-size cigarette produced for sale in Canada has a health warning printed directly on it.
Norovirus spreading at 'higher frequency' than expected in Canada
Norovirus is spreading at a 'higher frequency' than expected in Canada, specifically, in Ontario and Alberta, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada.
French actor Gerard Depardieu in police custody, legal team says
French actor Gérard Depardieu has been taken into police custody in Paris to face questioning, his lawyer told CNN Monday.
WATCH So you haven't filed your taxes yet…
The clock is ticking ahead of the deadline to file a 2024 income tax return. A personal finance expert explains why you should get them done -- even if you owe more than you can pay.
Wet weather to plague provinces, some areas to see up to 45 millimetres of rain
The same storm system that brought deadly tornadoes to parts of the U.S. is heading north, hammering some Canadian provinces with rain and snow, according to latest forecasts.
Anne Hathaway reveals she's now five years sober
Anne Hathaway first shared she lost interest in drinking after a bad hangover in 2018. She’s now five years sober.
Gold watch worn by richest passenger aboard Titanic sells for record-breaking US$1.5 million
A gold watch worn by John Jacob Astor IV, a member of the wealthy Astor family and the richest man aboard the Titanic, sold for a record-breaking US$1.485 million at auction on Saturday.
'Deeply unhappy' grocery shoppers plan to boycott Loblaw-owned stores in May
A boycott targeting Loblaw is gaining momentum online, with what could be thousands of shoppers taking their money elsewhere in May.
McGill University says pro-Palestinian demonstrators 'refuse' to collaborate, encampment violates policies
McGill University says the growing encampment on its lower field in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza violates its policies.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.