    Hidden camera found in Guelph home, man arrested

    Police have arrested a 46-year-old Guelph man after a woman said she found a hidden camera and was hit with a bat several times.

    Guelph police were called last Thursday regarding an incident that had taken place in a Speedvale Avenue West home.

    A woman told police she had been staying with an acquaintance for a few days when she noticed a camera in the room where she was changing her clothes.

    She said she confronted the homeowner and she was hit with a bat several times after a fight broke out. She told police her phone was also broken during the fight.

    She was taken to hospital for treatment. Her injuries included a broken hand.

     The man has been charged with assault causing bodily harm, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, mischief, and voyeurism.

