Here’s what’s planned for this year’s Cambridge Winterfest

Phil Kline's Unsilent Night will officially kick off the City of Cambridge’s annual Winterfest later this month.

“We’re excited to host this festival again this year bringing the community together to celebrate the season and mark our 50th anniversary,” Cambridge Mayor Jan Liggett said in a news release. “Our Phil Kline’s Unsilent Night was the largest event worldwide last year and I am so pleased to see it return. Also returning this year is the Christmas Market inside city hall; staff have so much planned. Residents and visitors will be in for incredible experiences sure to make lasting memories.”

Winterfest kicks off Nov. 23 and will run through to Dec. 31.

WINTERFEST TIMELINE

Nov. 23 – the CPKC Holiday Train comes to town! The city will host a preshow at Malcolm Street Train Station with live entertainment from Juno-nominated Canadian artist Ammoye and a BBQ fundraiser with monetary and food donations being accepted for the Cambridge Food Bank

Nov. 24 – Phil Kline’s Unsilent Night will officially kick off the festival. The one-night walking event attracted around 12,000 people in 2022 and the city says it is the largest of the more than 30 events held worldwide. The downtown core will be transformed into a magical, musical journey of illuminated local art installations. Residents can download the music at unsilentnight.com.

Dec. 1 – In Hespeler, Music and Lights in the Village will include a new tree lighting on Tannery Street, family activities, crafts and musical performances in Forbes Park and the second floor of the Idea Exchange. Throughout December, Winter Ice and Lights will light up Central Park in Preston with a new interactive light display that will change colour on audio command.

Dec. 9 and 10 – In Galt, the Cambridge Christmas Market returns to city hall. People can wander the market and its more than 50 local artisans, crafters and makers while enjoying live music and food trucks in Market Square.

Dec. 31 – The festival wraps up with a News Year’s Eve party at Hespeler Arena. The family-friendly event will include live entertainment with Team T&J, skating, crafts, an inflatable obstacle course, Lego Fun Zone and a countdown to the new year.