Here's what's happening for Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest this year

Waterloo Region’s big Bavarian festival returns! In addition to merry-making at local German clubs around town, here’s some of what’s going on this year at Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest:

WILLKOMMEN PLATZ

Thursday, Oct. 5 to Sunday, Oct. 8

Downtown Kitchener

Downtown Kitchener transforms in to a bustling Bavarian village. Raise a stein in the craft biergarten, savour authentic German cuisine, shop at the local vendor market or sing and dance along to live performances at the Schneider’s Stage. Full schedule here.

OKTOBERFEST BLOCK PARTY

Thursday, Oct. 5, 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Downtown Kitchener, 44 Gaukel St.

Country-rock band The Road Hammers, German pop rock trio Dorfrocker and local fan favourites the Golden Keys and The Western Swing Authority headline this party.

OFFICIAL KEG TAPPING

Friday, Oct. 6, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The official keg tapping will take place on stage at the Willkommen Platz Craft Biergarten at 44 Gaukel Street.

KIDTOBERFEST

Friday, Oct. 6 and Saturday, Oct. 7 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday, Oct 8 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

THEMUSEUM

Perfect for families with kids aged three to 10 (or a kid at heart!), KIDtoberfest features traditional music and dancing, curriculum-based learning stations, and guided activities created in partnership with various local arts organizations.

PRIDETOBERFEST

Saturday, Oct. 7, 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Ken Seiling Museum, Kitchener

Tri-Pride’s annual fall pride party returns. Hosted by MC Sassy Ray, organizers promise the night will feature some top local and national talent. Dance the night away and enjoy some drinks and fall-themed activities.

DOGTOBERFEST

Saturday, Oct. 7, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 8, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Carl Zehr Square, Kitchener

Bring your four-legged friend and enjoy pack walks, Sniffscape courses, contents, training advice and other furry shenanigans. The full schedule for this free event is here.

OKTOBERFEST THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE

Monday, Oct. 9, 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Weber Street

The annual Thanksgiving Day parade returns. This year it’s being produced by Sherwood Productions. You’ll be able to watch a live stream on CTV Kitchener’s website. Parade route and additional information here.