Here's how to download your COVID-19 vaccination receipt QR code
Ontario is launching an enhanced proof of vaccination certificate, which utilizes a QR code, starting Friday.
Residents can download their QR codes using the province's online portal, which can be accessed here.
Ontarians will need to enter the 10-digit number on their Green health card, their date of birth and postal code to download the enhanced proof of vaccination receipt.
The province is staggering who can download the code over the next three days by birth month to "ensure a smooth user experience." That means only some residents will be able to download the code on Friday.
The rollout is as follows:
- Friday, Oct. 15: Fully vaccinated Ontarians born in January, February, March and April
- Saturday, Oct. 16: Fully vaccinated Ontarians born in May, June, July and August
- Sunday, Oct. 17: Fully vaccinated Ontarians born in September, October, November and December
After the weekend, anyone will be able to download their QR code at any time.
The new QR codes will be used in conjunction with the Verify Ontario app. Businesses can use the app to scan QR codes to determine proof of vaccination.
When a proof of vaccination QR code is scanned in the app, it will show either:
- A green checkmark, meaning the code is valid and entry is permitted
- A yellow caution sign, which could be issued if the certificate being scanned was issued outside of Canada, according to the app
- A red "X," meaning the certificate is invalid
Full vaccination against COVID-19 is currently required to access many non-essential businesses, including indoor dining, theatres, concerts and sporting events.
Premier Doug Ford is expected to announce more details about the new QR codes and the Verify Ontario app at a press conference on Friday morning.
With files from CTV Toronto.
