Here's how the massive Rogers outage is affecting Waterloo region
Here's how the massive Rogers outage is affecting Waterloo region
A massive Rogers outage is impacting people across the country, including here in Waterloo region.
Many woke up Friday to find they are unable to call, text or use the internet.
Many retailers and businesses are also facing trouble accepting debit and credit payments.
Here’s a look at how the outage is impacting services in Waterloo region:
MUNICIPALITIES
The City of Kitchener says debit and credit payments are currently not available for any city services.
Debit, credit and ATM services are also down at the Kitchener Market. The market is open and accepting cash.
The Region of Waterloo says it’s experiencing technical difficulties impacting its online services.
The City of Waterloo says city Hall is open but only accepting cash payments. Waterloo public library branches are also open, but Wi-Fi and computers are not available.
The City of Cambridge is also dealing with technical issues with its online services, tweeting that debit and credit payments are currently unavailable.
HOSPITALS
Cambridge Memorial Hospital says it currently has no inbound or outbound phone service.
Grand River Hospital says it’s not impacted by the outage, except some virtual care services.
However in some cases, patient discharge is being delayed as staff have been unable to contact family members, long-term care facilities and patient transport companies, the hospital says.
“These challenges will impact wait times [and] access to care as the flow of patients out of hospital slows,” Grand River Hospital said in a tweet.
St. Mary’s General Hospital says it is experiencing communications issues but is able to receive calls though its main line at 519-744-3311.
BUSINESS AND RETAIL
The outage has left many stores in the region unable to accept debit or credit card payments.
Some shoppers say the outage is nuisance.
“I’m actually on my way to get medication, so that’s not a good thing,” one told CTV News. “I don’t have cash. I don’t know, I’m going to go home and find some cash somewhere.”
“I was lucky I got cash out for my sons birthday present for today, so I have enough money to buy food for today for supper, but I’m hoping tomorrow its going to be up, because I rely on that,” and said.
Kylee Rose, a barista at Serrinia Café at the Kitchener Market says about 25 per cent of their customers walked away on Friday because they didn’t have cash and the café’s debit and credit machine wasn’t working.
It’s a similar story across town in Waterloo.
“Our phone lines are down, our internet is down and all of our programs and system run off of the internet,” said Sarah McQueen, co-owner of Recharge & Play Wellness Café.
EMERGENCY SERVICES
Waterloo regional police say those having issues connecting with 9-1-1 should call from a landline or cell phone with a different provider.
Guelph police took to Twitter to remind people to only call 9-1-1 if there is an emergency and not to use it to ask about the network outage.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Rogers wireless services 'starting to recover,' company says
Rogers said Friday evening it is beginning to see its wireless services return online following a nearly day-long nationwide network outage.
Canadians distressed as Rogers outage leaves customers stranded
Lost sales, missed doctors appointments and being stuck offline in a foreign country, Canadians share their stories with CTVNews.ca about their experiences during the Rogers network outage on Friday.
'Freedom Convoy' organizer Tamara Lich to stay in jail until trial
'Freedom Convoy' organizer Tamara Lich has been denied bail and will remain in custody to await trial on criminal charges related to the Ottawa protest.
Japan's ex-leader Shinzo Abe assassinated during speech
Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated Friday on a street in western Japan by a gunman who opened fire on him from behind as he delivered a campaign speech -- an attack that stunned a nation with some of the strictest gun control laws anywhere.
How Japan's record on gun violence compares with other G7 nations
The assassination of former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe shocked the nation of 125 million. But Japan still has one of the most stringent gun laws in the democratic world, where fewer than 10 people annually die from gun violence.
Police say suspect in fatal Langham, Sask. shooting believed to be dead
Residents of Langham, Sask. were told to remain indoors following a fatal shooting Friday morning.
Brown axed to keep Conservative party 'beyond reproach,' top official tells members
The chair of the Conservatives' leadership election organizing committee says the party 'could not afford the risk' of having a candidate under investigation for breaking federal laws.
Elon Musk says he's terminating Twitter deal, board to fight
Elon Musk announced Friday that he will abandon his tumultuous US$44 billion offer to buy Twitter after the company failed to provide enough information about the number of fake accounts. Twitter immediately fired back, saying it would sue the Tesla CEO to uphold the deal.
Seniors, low-income earners among those most impacted by rising inflation, economists say
Canada is experiencing a rate of inflation not seen since 1983, but not everyone is experiencing it in the same way, economist says, with those most impacted being people with lower incomes and households who spend a large portion of their budgets on necessities such as food and housing.
London
-
Rogers service 'starting to recover' after Canada-wide outage
Rogers says its wireless and internet services “are starting to recover” after a day-long outage across wide swathes of Canada.
-
Several service disruptions in London area due to Rogers outage
London police says it is aware of the network outages being experienced by Rogers customers and is asking people not to test their phone by calling 9-1-1.
-
New banking rules have come into effect in Canada. These are the important changes
New rules came have come into effect in Canada that will affect bank accounts and credit cards.
Windsor
-
Rogers outage affecting Windsor customers, businesses and border traffic
A Canada-wide Rogers network outage is causing issues for wireless, cable and internet customers but also downing business Interac machines and possibly travellers crossing the Windsor-Detroit border.
-
'I'm so angry and I'm frustrated': Group of residents continues wait for fraud claims to reach court
A group of Windsor residents continue to face financial consequences while they wait for fraud charges to make their way through the court.
-
Windsor Police Association moving forward with arbitration 'as of right now' despite force lifting vaccine mandate
The union which represents Windsor police officers is planning to move ahead with an upcoming arbitration hearing centred around the police force’s vaccine mandate, despite the policy having already been dropped.
Barrie
-
Businesses, hospitals, and cottagers impacted by Rogers outage
Rogers service outage impacts local businesses and residents Friday morning.
-
Boaters stranded for days on Trent-Severn Waterway
Dozens of boaters have been stuck on the Trent-Severn Waterway for days.
-
Newly constructed fire station officially opens in Oro-Medonte
It was a long-awaited day for the Oro-Medonte Fire and Emergency Services as the newly constructed Shanty Bay Fire Hall was officially opened on Friday.
Northern Ontario
-
Play at Sudbury's Italian Festival promises plenty of laughs
A play on Saturday at the 50th Societa Caruso Italian Festival is promising to deliver plenty of laughs.
-
Sudbury doulas applaud changes to birthing support at Sudbury hospital
For more than two years, pregnant women at Sudbury’s Health Sciences North were limited to just one designated care partner or visitor.
-
U.S. TikTok account directs hate toward OutLoud North Bay for youth drag show
Youth and adults at OutLoud North Bay, the city’s 2SLGBTQ+ youth hub, have been subjected to harassment and death threats because of plans to host a youth drag show.
Ottawa
-
Rogers service 'starting to recover' after Canada-wide outage
Rogers says its wireless and internet services “are starting to recover” after a day-long outage across wide swathes of Canada.
-
'Freedom Convoy' organizer Tamara Lich to stay in jail until trial
'Freedom Convoy' organizer Tamara Lich has been denied bail and will remain in custody to await trial on criminal charges related to the Ottawa protest.
-
How the Rogers outage is affecting services in Ottawa
A massive Rogers outage is causing widespread network issues across Canada. Here's how it's affecting people in Ottawa.
Toronto
-
Rogers service 'starting to recover' after Canada-wide outage
Rogers says its wireless and internet services “are starting to recover” after a day-long outage across wide swathes of Canada.
-
The Weeknd tour stop in Toronto postponed due to outage: Rogers Centre
Fans of The Weeknd expressed shock and disappointment Friday as they arrived at the Rogers Centre to learn the highly anticipated start of the Toronto singer's world tour had been sidelined thanks to the Rogers network outage.
-
Most Toronto childcare centres have not yet signed on to $10-a-day care. Here’s why
With a Sept. 1 deadline approaching, most Toronto childcare centres have not yet signed on to deliver $10-a-day care.
Montreal
-
Quebec releases new vaccine guidelines as 7th wave begins
Quebec public health has unveiled new vaccination guidelines for Quebecers as the province wades into its seventh pandemic wave.
-
Rogers outage affecting some Montreal municipal services
A massive Rogers network outage across Canada is causing problems with some municipal services in Montreal, including the city's 311 services and a high-profile bail hearing for fashion mogul Peter Nygard.
-
Montreal police keeping an eye out for 'pink cocaine'
Montreal police are on the lookout for so-called 'pink cocaine' as testing for potential samples of the drug is currently underway.
Atlantic
-
'No immediate danger': after 600,000 litres of gas leaks from Sydney Imperial Esso Station
Officials say there is no immediate danger to the public after a gas leak at the Imperial Esso Station tank farm in north end Sydney Friday afternoon.
-
Rogers outage impacts business, services in Halifax and nationwide
Toronto-based telecommunications company Rogers reported a cross-country network outage Friday morning.
-
N.B. seeks dismissal of lawsuit filed by doctor accused of breaking COVID-19 rules
New Brunswick's attorney general is trying to have a lawsuit against the province dismissed that was filed by a doctor who says he faced a barrage of racist abuse after he was accused by the premier of breaking COVID-19 rules.
Winnipeg
-
Rogers outage hit local businesses and emergency services
The outage spread across services for cell phones, TV, and internet, with a big impact on the Interac payment system.
-
Mother charged with driving impaired while her kids were in the car: RCMP
Four impaired drivers in three days part of ‘disturbing trend’ according to RCMP
-
Gas prices down in Manitoba, but will it stick? This expert weighs in
There was some relief at the pumps for Manitoba motorists to close out the work week, but will it stick?
Calgary
-
Suncor CEO and president Mark Little steps down
Suncor announced late Friday that CEO Mark Little is stepping down as president and chief executive officer, and resigning from the board.
-
'Stressful' day for Calgary residents, businesses as Rogers outage drags on
It's been a disconnected Friday for millions of Canadians thanks to a lack of service from one of the country's telecommunications giants.
-
5 homes damaged, 1 destroyed after tornado near Sundre, Alta.
Alberta RCMP say several home in the vicinity of Sundre, Alta. were severely damaged in a storm on Thursday.
Edmonton
-
Residents concerned after family of coyotes move into southeast Edmonton backyard
A pair of seniors in the Larkspur neighbourhood of southeast Edmonton have had a new family move in next door: three coyote pups and their mother.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Another stormy day in central Alberta
Severe thunderstorms are once again moving through central Alberta.
-
Peacock euthanized in Jasper National Park
After days of trying to capture the peacock, Parks Canada made the "difficult decision" to euthanize it on Thursday.
Vancouver
-
'How can I be more clear?' B.C. health minister reiterates 'forceful' message on COVID-19 boosters
Health Minister Adrian Dix was asked Friday for his response to criticism that the province's messaging on the necessity of COVID-19 vaccine booster doses hasn't been "forceful" enough.
-
WhatsApp group with 'alleged racist comments' prompts investigation of Nelson police officers
The office tasked with investigating complaints about municipal police departments in British Columbia has released details on an ongoing investigation into the Nelson Police Department.
-
B.C. Mountie accused of sex offences involving minors guilty on all counts
A B.C. RCMP officer accused of exposing himself to girls as young as 15 has been found guilty.