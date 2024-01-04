Health and fitness top New Year resolutions for 2024: survey

A new year brings renewed resolutions, and for many, physical fitness is top of mind.

“Just continue to get better, whether its cardio or [getting] a little stronger,” Ryan Kovarik, a member at Limitless Performance in Kitchener, said.

The gym has officially entered its busiest season, with 30 new members joining the facility this month alone.

“This year it’s super busy,” said owner Adam de Jong. “It’s not only new people coming in but it’s also our current members, long-term members that are super excited to set some new goals.”

According to Forbes Health, nearly half of this year’s resolutions revolve around getting in better shape.

“[People] want to be strong, they want to be healthy, they want to be fit, they want to eat healthy, they want to sleep well,” de Jong told CTV News.

The most popular resolutions, according to Forbes Health:

Improve Fitness – 48%

Improve Finances – 38%

Improve Mental Health – 36%

IMPROVING PERSONAL FINANCES

According to Andy Kovacs, a financial planner with Sunlife Financial, more of his clients are looking to protect the money they currently have rather than worry about making more.

“Despite the direction that our institutions and our economy are headed, Canadians still want to be in financial control,” Kovacs told CTV News.

He points at a volatile 2023 that’s left many Canadians on edge.

“People want to make sure that their families can be taken care of, their businesses, their communities, because we’ve got a lot of challenges,” Kovacs added.

IMPROVING MENTAL HEALTH

The third most prioritized resolution is making positive improvements to mental health, especially as we emerge from the pandemic.

Registered psychotherapist Josh Zettel, at CARESPACE Health+Wellness in Kitchener-Waterloo, said more people are drawing attention to their mental health issues, rather than bottling them up.

“I think people are looking to experience the benefits of working on mental health,” he said. “I think people have also seen other people invest their energy and invest their time into developing mental skills and improving mental health so that it doesn’t have as much of an impact.”

For those looking to improve their mental health, Zettel suggests the following:

Getting more sunshine or supplement with vitamin D

Better nutrition and exercise

Document your progress

Meditate

Build on positive connections and relationships

STICKING WITH YOUR GOALS

The survey shows most resolutions last two to three months before they’re given up on.

Experts say the best way to stick with your goals is to practice smart and healthy habits.

“Really understand and connect with the values behind your goal,” Zettel advised. “Why is it important to you? Why do you want to fulfill it? Why do you want to achieve it?”

Other resolutions included in the survey include: