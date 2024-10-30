KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Hanover woman faces 23 fraud related charges

    Credit card
    Share

    Hanover Police have wrapped up an investigation by issuing almost two dozen fraud related charges.

    In late June, investigators were contacted by a fraud victim after they learned their personal information had has been used in multiple attempts to apply for credit cards.

    Four months later, police searched a Hanover home, seizing several electronic devices and arresting arrested a woman.

    The 33-year-old woman has been charged with fraud under $5,000, eight counts of attempted fraud over $5,000, nine counts of forgery and five counts of fraudulent use of credit cards.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Trudeau's Liberals launching new ads, MPs told in caucus meeting

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau faced his caucus for the first time Wednesday since rebuffing calls from two dozen Liberals to resign. He seemed to satiate some MPs’ concerns, with a presentation on party campaign strategy that includes rolling out new ads.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News