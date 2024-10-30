Hanover woman faces 23 fraud related charges
Hanover Police have wrapped up an investigation by issuing almost two dozen fraud related charges.
In late June, investigators were contacted by a fraud victim after they learned their personal information had has been used in multiple attempts to apply for credit cards.
Four months later, police searched a Hanover home, seizing several electronic devices and arresting arrested a woman.
The 33-year-old woman has been charged with fraud under $5,000, eight counts of attempted fraud over $5,000, nine counts of forgery and five counts of fraudulent use of credit cards.
