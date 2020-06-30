KITCHENER -- The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Trenton came to the rescue of a hang glider pilot caught in some trees on Monday.

The pilot and hang glider ended up in the trees near Elmira.

"Nice work by all involved to complete a difficult rescue safely and efficiently," part of a tweet from Region of Waterloo Paramedics Services said.

Nice work by all involved to complete a difficult rescue safely and efficiently, great to have @RCAF_ARC come in for the “heavy lifting”. @GWParamedic @ROWParamedics @Woolwichupdates @OPP_WR https://t.co/4d7NccTKev — Region of Waterloo Paramedic Services (@ROWParamedics) June 30, 2020

A Royal Canadian Air Force helicopter from Squadron 424 flew in to get the pilot out of the trees. They were taken to hospital with minor injuries.