Hang glider pilot rescued from trees near Elmira
Published Tuesday, June 30, 2020 6:42PM EDT
A hang glider pilot was rescued from trees near Elmira (Twitter: Trenton JRCC CCCOS)
KITCHENER -- The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Trenton came to the rescue of a hang glider pilot caught in some trees on Monday.
The pilot and hang glider ended up in the trees near Elmira.
"Nice work by all involved to complete a difficult rescue safely and efficiently," part of a tweet from Region of Waterloo Paramedics Services said.
A Royal Canadian Air Force helicopter from Squadron 424 flew in to get the pilot out of the trees. They were taken to hospital with minor injuries.