Gun call prompts Kitchener school lockdowns

Schools in Kitchener’s Pioneer Park neighbourhood were placed in hold and secure on Wednesday morning after police received multiple reports of a male walking around with a shotgun.

Six schools were locked down while officers investigated: Pioneer Park Public School, Brigadoon Public School, Doon Public School, J W Gerth Public School, Groh Public School and St. Timothy Catholic Elementary School.

A hold and secure was also in effect at Conestoga College’s Doon campus.

Roads and trails around Old Carriage Drive and Homer Watson Boulevard were closed and residents were also asked to avoid the area.

The lockdowns were lifted just before the noon hour.

Police response to a weapons call in Kitchener's Pioneer Park neighbourhood on June 5, 2024. (Dan Lauckner/CTV Kitchener)

Waterloo Regional Police determined a male had been walking around his own property while carrying a pellet gun.

He was initially arrested for possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose but ultimately no charges were laid as police said no criminal offence had occurred.

“In this day and age, it could be a replica firearm or an imitation firearm,” explained Const. Brad Hickey. “But when people see a firearm, sometimes they don’t know. Sometimes we don’t know until we’re actually able to hold it, see it, examine it for ourselves to determine if it’s actually a real firearm or not.”

A police vehicle blocks off a portion of Old Carriage Drive in Kitchener on June 5, 2024. (Stefanie Davis/CTV News)

Crystal Lahai, who lives on Old Carriage Drive, was starlted by the large police presence.

“Across the street there were like eight cop cars, we noticed they had dogs here and people in suits. It was just kind of shocking to see it all,” she said. “I was just wondering what was going on, if it was dangerous or if they were just investigating something.”

Police said officers from their central and north divisions, as well as the Direct Action Response Team, Community Engagement Unit, General Investigation Unit and Emergency Response Team responded to the gun call.

“Based on the information received, there was a heavy police presence that responded to the area to ensure the safety of all the individuals in the area,” Hickey said. “The hold and secures – we’re in touch with the school boards. We advise school boards of the situation and an evaluation takes place and they determine which route – if a hold and secure or lockdown – is going to be placed at a school.”

- With reporting by Stefanie Davis