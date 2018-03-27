

CTV Kitchener





A man was killed Tuesday morning while cycling north of Guelph.

Wellington County OPP say the man was hit by a pickup truck around 6:30 a.m. on Wellington Road 7, between Wellington Road 51 and Eighth Line.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been made public.

Police say the cause of the crash has not been determined. The driver of the truck was not hurt.

Wellington Road 7 was closed in the area until around 11:30 a.m.