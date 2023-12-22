KITCHENER
Kitchener

    Guelph woman reported missing for over two weeks

    Guelph police are looking for a woman who has been missing since Dec. 6. (X: @GuelphPolice) Guelph police are looking for a woman who has been missing since Dec. 6. (X: @GuelphPolice)

    Guelph police are asking the public's help to find a woman who has been missing for over two weeks.

    Merima was last seen leaving Aylmer back on Dec. 6, but police say she did not arrive back in Guelph.

    The 39-year-old is described as white, 5'6, medium build, with blonde hair. She was last seen driving a red 2022 Kia Rio with a Quebec licence plate.

    Police say they have concerns for her wellbeing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Guelph Police Service.

