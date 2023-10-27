Guelph woman charged with pulling fire alarm, breaking into two units

A Guelph woman is facing charges after she allegedly pulled a fire alarm at a downtown building and then entered two residents’ units and ate one of their food.

Guelph police say residents evacuated the Wyndham Street North building when the alarm went off around 4:30 a.m. Friday.

According to police, when one resident left his bedroom, he found a woman he didn’t know eating food from his kitchen. She left the apartment and was seen entering another unit the building.

Police found her inside and arrested her, saying an investigation revealed the woman does not live in the building and was responsible for pulling the fire alarm.

The 46-year-old is now charged with two counts of break and enter and making a false alarm of fire.