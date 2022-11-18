Guelph Storm trade Pastujov for Namestnikov and four draft picks

A struggling Guelph Storm organization is making big moves to salvage the remainder of the season.

The OHL team’s general manager George Burnett, announced Thursday that forward Max Namestnikov of the Sarnia Sting has been added to the Storm roster in exchange for Sasha Pastujov.

The trade also secured Guelph with a second round pick in 2023 (Kitchener), a third round pick in 2024 (Niagara), a fifth round pick in 2025 (Sarnia), and another fifth round pick in 2026 (Barrie) from the Sarnia Sting.

Namestnikov, originally from Wolverine Lake, Michigan, was selected third overall in the 2020 OHL Priority Selection by the Sting as a first round pick. Through parts of two seasons with Sarnia, he played 86 regular-season games and recorded 47 points (20 goals and 27 assists). Prior to playing in the OHL, the 18-year-old played for the Detroit Honeybaked AAA program where he had 128 points.

In a release on the Storm website, Burnett described Namestnikov as a dynamic, highly skilled player who competes hard and will be an asset to their club.

“He will have a big role and play in all situations with our group as we look to compete for a playoff spot,” said Burnett.

The Guelph Storm are currently last place in the Western Conference, sporting a record of 4-12-2-1.

Pastujov, also a forward, led the Storm in scoring with 11 goals and 19 points on the season. He played with Guelph for a year and a half and is a prospect for the NHL’s Anaheim Ducks.

“It was a big decision for Sasha and his family to commit to our hockey club and we are extremely grateful for their decision to do so as Sasha has been a tremendous player for us,” said Burnett. “It is a difficult day for us but for many reasons, it is the right decision for our hockey club at this time.”

The Storm will see if the trade paid off when they host the Niagara Ice Dogs Friday evening at 7:30 p.m. and the Kitchener Rangers on Saturday at 4 p.m.