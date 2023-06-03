Guelph Royals drop seventh straight

Despite an early lead in Barrie, the Guelph Royals dropped their seventh straight game on Saturday and remain winless since their season opener.

The Royals scored a pair of runs in the second inning while facing off against the Barrie Baycats, which held until the Baycats roared back in the top of the sixth with four runs.

Despite giving up the lead, the Royals held fast in the bottom of the sixth and scored four runs of their own, giving them a 6-4 lead.

The Baycats temporarily evened the score in the seventh until the Royals answered with their own run to put them up 7-6.

This held until the top of the ninth when the Baycats sent two runners home and took the lead in the top of the ninth.

The Baycats took the game 8-7.

So far this season, the only game the Royals have won was their season opener against the Hamilton Cardinals.

They now look to take on the Kitchener Panthers on Tuesday.