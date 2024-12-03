KITCHENER
    • Guelph Police say missing pregnant woman has been found

    Guelph Police say a pregnant woman who was reported missing Monday night has been located.

    They posted the update to social media just before 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

    Police said the woman is safe and thanked the public for their assistance.

