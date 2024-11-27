KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Guelph Police say missing 14-year-old has been found

    Guelph Police said a missing teenager who hadn’t been seen since Sunday has been found.

    Police said they were looking for the 14-year-old on Wednesday.

