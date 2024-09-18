KITCHENER
    • Guelph man missing for more than two weeks

    Guelph Police Service released this photo of missing person, Fabian, after they were last seen on Aug. 30 in downtown Guelph. (Guelph Police Service) Guelph Police Service released this photo of missing person, Fabian, after they were last seen on Aug. 30 in downtown Guelph. (Guelph Police Service)
    Guelph Police are looking for a man who was last seen more than two weeks ago.

    Police said 22-year-old Fabian was last spotted in downtown Guelph on Aug. 30.

    He is described as a 5’9” white man, weighing around 145 lbs.

    Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact police.

