Guelph General Hospital warns of potential telephone scam

The Guelph General Hospital is warning those in the Royal City of a potential telephone scam after a person said they were called by someone believed to be a fraudster looking for private health information.

Carla Kostiak, a spokesperson for the hospital said they do not know how long the scam has been going on for or how many people have been contacted.

The hospital is asking members of the community who receive a call from Guelph General Hospital and are unsure of the legitimacy, to please call the hospital at (519) 822-5350.