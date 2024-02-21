KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Guelph driver caught going over twice the speed limit on Hwy. 401: OPP

    A radar gun showing 209 km/h. OPP say they stopped the driver in a100 km/h zone on Hwy. 401. (X: @OPP_HSD) A radar gun showing 209 km/h. OPP say they stopped the driver in a100 km/h zone on Hwy. 401. (X: @OPP_HSD)
    Share

    Ontario Provincial Police say they pulled a driver over that was going 209 km/h on Hwy. 401 without a licence or insurance.

    In an early Wednesday social media post, police say the 21-year-old driver from Guelph told them they were "only going 129" in the 100 km/h zone.

    They've been charged with stunt driving, having no licence, and having no insurance card.

    Their licence was suspended for a month and the vehicle was impounded for two weeks.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News