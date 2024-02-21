Guelph driver caught going over twice the speed limit on Hwy. 401: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police say they pulled a driver over that was going 209 km/h on Hwy. 401 without a licence or insurance.

In an early Wednesday social media post, police say the 21-year-old driver from Guelph told them they were "only going 129" in the 100 km/h zone.

They've been charged with stunt driving, having no licence, and having no insurance card.

Their licence was suspended for a month and the vehicle was impounded for two weeks.