GRT union ratifies contract, bus service to resume Thursday

Unifor Local 4304, the union representing Grand River Transit (GRT) workers, has ratified a new collective agreement, meaning the strike impacting buses is coming to an end.

Service will resume on Thursday – 11 days after the strike started.

“Unifor members in the transit sector have done a terrific job of serving the public. They negotiated very hard to get improvements in their contracts,” Lana Payne, Unifor national president said in a news release. “I’m proud of Local 4304 and congratulate them on this progress.”

According to Grand River Transit’s website, on Wednesday, staff will prepare buses for the return to service, including performing safety checks and maintenance.

MobilityPLUS bookings will resume on Wednesday for rides starting on Thursday.

Customer service centres will reopen for regular operating hours on Thursday, the transit agency said.

According to Unifor, the collective agreement includes a wage increase of 11 per cent over three years.

“The contract also increases benefit levels across mental health support, footwear allowance, paramedical coverage, massage therapy, and bereavement leave,” the union said.

Unifor Local 4304 represents more than 650 transit operators and nearly 90 skilled trades and support workers.

FREE TRANSIT OVER VICTORIA DAY WEEKEND

The Region of Waterloo said it will not collect fares on transit from Thursday until, and including, Victoria Day.

This means transit will be free over the Victoria Day long weekend.

“We understand that residents rely on transit on a daily basis and to show our appreciation for our customers,” the region said in a news release.

Customers who bought a monthly transit pass before May 8 will be given a pass for June.

The region said it won't be offering any refunds for taxi or ridesharing rides that people may have had to use during the strike.