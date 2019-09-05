Grand River Transit made changes to 15 routes on Monday in an effort to boost ridership.

Cambridge saw the majority of changes with 13 affected routes.

Buses now cross the city, going to previously untouched areas such as industrial parks.

The two biggest changes are likely the creation of a new iXpress bus and a route that connects Cambridge to Conestoga College.

"With that increased ridership, it really helps to support our business case to get funding for phase two of the LRT here in Cambridge," says Kathryn McGarry, mayor of Cambridge.

But Cambridge is the least densely populated in the tri-cities and it was the last to get Sunday bus service.

And the slow adoption of mass transit in Cambridge could impact the next phase of the LRT.

"When you're building a higher order transit like ION and stage two, you want to have good ridership," says Peter Zinck, the region's director of transit services.

The region will likely need more public money for phase two, with preliminary estimates pegging the Cambridge leg at $1.3 billion.

Here is the full list of changes.