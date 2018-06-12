

CTV Kitchener





Tuesday marked the ceremonial start of construction of a new deployment station for Waterloo Region’s paramedics.

A groundbreaking event was held at the site of the future station at 1001 Erbs Road, where it will be co-located with an existing emergency services training centre.

Region of Waterloo Paramedic Services chair Stephen Van Valkenburg says the new, 48,500-square-foot facility is necessary because the paramedic service has grown in an effort to keep up with the region’s increasing population.

“We have more people and vehicles than we have space,” he says.

According to Van Valkenburg, construction of the new station will start “very soon” and be complete by November 2019.