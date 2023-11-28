KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Green light given for low-risk food kitchen businesses in Waterloo

    Those looking to sell baked goods out of their Waterloo home just received a stamp of approval.

    City council approved an adjustment to a zoning bylaw Monday that will allow residents to operate a "low-risk food kitchen" in their home.

    This includes preparing foods like cookies, brownies, hard candies, custom cakes and other items that don't require refrigeration.

    The homeowner will be required to have two business licences and regular health inspections from the region.

    Low risk food kitchens do not include restaurants (including take-out restaurants) or businesses that have frequent deliveries or use delivery services, the city said. 

