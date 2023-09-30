Kitchener

    • Grand River Transit bus featuring work from Indigenous artist hits the road

    A Grand River Transit bus featuring artwork from Tsista Kennedy. (Courtesy: GRT) A Grand River Transit bus featuring artwork from Tsista Kennedy. (Courtesy: GRT)

    A special Grand River Transit bus has hit the road.

    GRT introduced the bus wrap design from Tsista Kennedy on Saturday. It was made available during the Every Child Matters Walk in Kitchener to help anyone who need mobility assistance.

    The bus also toured through the community on major transit routes.

    Kennedy's work is also on display at the GRT customer service centre at King and Benton Streets.

