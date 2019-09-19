

CTV Kitchener





Grand River Hospital says they’re on track to balance their books by the end of 2021.

The Board of Directors held a meeting Wednesday night to discuss its three-year plan.

The hospital has projected a deficit of $2.5 million for 2019/2020.

In June it was announced that 40 positions would be eliminated.

The Ontario Nurses Association confirms that it would include 15 full-time registered nurses.

In response to the deficit they've made some organizational efficiencies and created partnerships in the community.

Grand River Hospital says their budget will be balanced by the 2020/2021, followed by a surplus the following year.